‘We will save as there won’t be any Sun City travel and clothes’ – Arthur Mafokate as SAMAs move online

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions brought about as a result of having to stay at home and implement social distancing, the 26th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) will adopt a new online format that will be streamed on My Muze by Vodacom.

The annual broadcast which has been on SABC since its inception will now air on DSTV’s Mzansi Magic, channel 161, live from its original home at the Sun City Superbowl.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) announced that the 2020 South African Music Awards will stage its 26th edition next month.

999-boss and RiSA board member Arthur Maforkate took to Twitter shortly after the announcement was made to share his thoughts and congratulate nominees.

“The Lockdown has dealt some of us a serious blow as my whole family depends on performances and events to survive. But on a positive note, the SAMAs are here and yes we will save as a family as there won’t be any Sun City travel and clothes. Congratulations to the nominees,” he tweeted.

Under the theme #ForThaKultcha, the show will also take on a new shape in the form of what RiSA promised will be a series of “adrenaline-filled yet bite-size 30-minute episodes”.

The final night, however, will be a forty-five-minute grand finale.

“Music lovers are in for an exceptional virtual experience that will capture the fervour, excitement and magic that is associated with an event of the SAMA calibre. The red carpet moves to the Twitter streets and everybody is invited for their fair share of the spotlight. A powerful duo of hosts will preside over the show while a star-studded assembly of guest presenters and panellists will keep the vibe going, not to mention a glittering line up of performers and collaborations to provide top-notch entertainment,” said the Sama organisers in a statement.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi commented: “We look forward to the SAMA26 virtual experience. Our teams are hard at work to deliver a show that we will all be proud of given the current state the world is in. I invite you all to tune in, plugin and do it for the culture.”

The nominees in the Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories that are open to be voted for by the public will be announced on Thursday, 9 July 2020 on SAMA26 social media platforms and My Muze by Vodacom.

“The South African Music Awards have always been a platform where talented Mzansi artists have been recognised for their excellence. As a channel that has a track record of showcasing local talent across several platforms, we are very proud to be partnering up with SAMA26 to give our viewers front row seats to this virtual showpiece,” said Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Rehanna Hassim, executive head for digital and lifestyle at Vodacom commented: “We are proud to partner with the SAMAs this year again. Our role, especially during this period, is to ensure that people #StayConnected to everything they love, and, through MyMuze.com, are delighted to be the platform that enables people to experience the magic of the SAMA while staying safe at home. This is made possible by a powerful network with a passion for connecting people.”

Catch the 26th annual Samas on Mzansi Magic from 3 – 7 August at 9.30pm each evening, sumilcast on Vodacom’s#MyMuze platform, as well as repeats on Channel O, DStv channel 320.

