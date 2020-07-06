Olwethu Leshabane hosts the mother of all baby showers in celebration of her birthday

Blogger Olwethu Leshabane collaborated with numerous baby brands and celebs to host 33 expecting moms. To celebrate her 30th birthday, she hosted a virtual baby shower for these lucky moms, and it was spectacular.

She had wonderful chats with all the moms to find out how they were doing during this time.

She also had some experts offering advice. Dr Khanyile gave mothers advice on following their instincts during and after pregnancy. There were even some baby shower games played during the baby showers, and Olwethu’s husband was a great sport.

For the gifts, Olwethu was giving away spot prizes from different sponsors including Tommie Tippie, Cleanipedia, Cadbury, Lola & Ben, and many others.

The Mother of all Baby Showers The Mother of all Baby Showers – you can shop items on display from our online store @ https://shop.artofsuperwoman.com/ Posted by Olwethu Leshabane on Sunday, 5 July 2020

