Zodwa posts new ‘man’ but is still looking

Just when we thought in June that Zodwa Wabantu had a new man, think again, the entertainment personality posted to the contrary on Monday.

A picture of her hold a man’s hand has left us scratching our heads, Zodwa captioned it: “I’m still looking. Still open for dates and yes I do have sex.”

In June the star posted her ‘main d**k’, Durban DJ and music producer, known as ‘Dlala Thukzin’ but this seems to have not lasted.

In May, she split from longtime boyfriend Vusi Ngubane, who was 12 years her junior.

The dancer has in the past not shied away from dating younger men.

It seems that she is fully immersed in the dating scene and looking for a long time partner, but she is keeping this one to herself and won’t reveal him just yet.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.