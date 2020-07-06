Celebrities 6.7.2020 11:27 am

Twitter responds to Kanye’s US presidency plans and Kim being the next First Lady

Citizen reporter
Kanye West, seen in New York in November 2019, is worth some $1.3 billion according to Forbes. AFP/File/Angela Weiss

Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder.

Kanye West has shockingly announced that he is running for president.

The US rapper tweeted the news on Saturday, 4 July in a bid to challenge President Donald Trump.

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he wrote.

He used the hashtag #2020Vision, which has led to people assuming that he will be joining the November election.

Social media users were quick to judge Kanye, who is notorious for promoting himself and his music with political statements.

Many showed their support for him, including wife Kim Kardashian and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban said that Kanye wouldn’t be the worst choice for president in comparison to Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

However, the majority made fun of the music mogul. These were some of the reactions:

