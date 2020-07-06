Twitter responds to Kanye’s US presidency plans and Kim being the next First Lady

Kanye West has shockingly announced that he is running for president.

The US rapper tweeted the news on Saturday, 4 July in a bid to challenge President Donald Trump.

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he wrote.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

He used the hashtag #2020Vision, which has led to people assuming that he will be joining the November election.

Social media users were quick to judge Kanye, who is notorious for promoting himself and his music with political statements.

Many showed their support for him, including wife Kim Kardashian and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban said that Kanye wouldn’t be the worst choice for president in comparison to Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump , I would have @kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/y6r0EVdBeB — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2020

However, the majority made fun of the music mogul. These were some of the reactions:

Everyone: 2020 can’t get any worse. Kanye: hold my beer. — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) July 5, 2020

It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it. #2020vision — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) July 5, 2020

I’m really happy for you and imma let u finish but Taylor Swift would be one of the best presidents OF ALL TIME! pic.twitter.com/bUr0QvOyJG — CarlyLovesTay&DemiBackupAccount (@gO2_Taylor2) July 6, 2020

YES SHE WILL BE THE FIRST LADY! WHAT A JOKE LMAO pic.twitter.com/UYqwUiO6B7 — Ryan (@ryan_sethi) July 5, 2020

