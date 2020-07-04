WATCH: ‘I almost died,’ says ‘The Queen’ actor Mlamli Mangcala on Covid-19 battle

Actor Mlamli Mangcala has urged South Africans to take Covid-19 seriously after battling the virus in hospital.

“It was not child’s play. It was a wake up call,” said Mangcala, who buried a family member who died from Covid-19 last month.

The Queen actor, known for his role as Captain Sthembiso Radebe, said he started losing his senses of taste and smell, and coughed a lot before being diagnosed with Covid-19.

“I lost about 27 kgs. I had no energy,” he said.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, the actor who was in a hospital, can be seen with an oxygen mask and a white towel wrapped around his head.

He captioned the video: “Covid-19 defeated. When winning both the battle and war #MlamliCovid-19 victory.”

Mangcala said he was in ICU for at least four days fighting for his life.

“I almost died. It’s good to be back, we thank God for everything he has done for us. I was diagnosed with Covid-19. I am still in hospital now. I survived a number of episodes from ICU. I went to ICU for about four or five days, that I cannot account for. Guys, Covid-19 is real,” he said.

