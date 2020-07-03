AKA steps back into his Jordans

Rapper AKA’s battle with apparel and shoe brand Reebok seems not to be over, with the star posting that it finally felt good to wear other sneakers than Reebok.

AKA posted a picture wearing a pair of Nike sneakers and captioned it: “Oh man … feels great to wear Jordans again.”

Oh man ???? … feels great to wear Jordans again. pic.twitter.com/84NquLOOJT — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 3, 2020

Never far from controversy, the rapper claimed in May that in his short partnership with Reebok to create SneAKA, he was never paid for it.

He said on a recent visit to buy sneakers at a store, he was told by a man that he had sold a pair of his SneAKA’s for R7,000 to R8,ooo.

“When it dropped it cost R1,400. Only 600 pairs were manufactured. Smh. Bloody. Idiots.”

He further elaborates that he wished that more sneakers were made so that they were more accessible to the masses and that Reebok missed an opportunity.

As some fans were wondering if he was still working with Reebok, AKA has clarified he was merely a brand ambassador and his contract expired in December 2019.

Imagine getting into trouble for wearing the Bafana Bafana shirt because it has a Nike logo on it ???? — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 3, 2020

