Lootlove shares adorable pic of ‘lil gansta’ twin girls

Lootlove has won the hearts of fans after sharing an adorable picture of her twin girls.

The TV and radio presenter took to Instagram to show off her bundles of joy, who were playing outside dressed in pink Adidas tracksuits.

“Are you even mine if you aren’t a lil gangsta?” read the caption.

Nomzamo Mbatha replied to the comment with: “Surely not! Adorable.”

Fellow moms Zola Nombona and Bontle Modiselle, as well as Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, all weighed in with the heart eyes emoji.

Actress Buhle Samuels and social influencer Mihlali Ndamase both called the girls cute.

Thembi Seete, Boity, Thando Thabete, Moozlie and Gail Mabalane also couldn’t contain their excitement at the sweet picture.

Luthando Shosha announced her split from rapper boyfriend Sizwe “Reason” Moeketsi in May 2020, a few months after the pair celebrated their twin daughters’ first birthday.

