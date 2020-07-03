Zola Nombona shares sweet family pic with husband Thomas and baby Cebelihle

Zola Nombona has left social media users gushing over her family after sharing a beautiful picture of them.

The actress took to Instagram to post an image showing her and husband Thomas Gumede cradling their first child in his nursery.

The couple welcomed their adorable baby boy, Cebelihle, in June 2020.

Zola has received an overwhelming number of comments from numerous celebs, including fellow moms, after sharing the cute picture.

Boity, Dineo Moeketsi, Ntando Duma, Thando Thabethe, Manaka Ranaka, Yolanda Vilakazi, Phindile Gwala, Thobeka Majozi, Bridget Masinga all expressed their happiness for the actress and congratulated her on her beautiful family.

Local model Refilwe Modiselle said: “God is good … an awesome wonder … look at His work.”

Actress Lusanda Mbane “I’m in love. Beautiful family my life sis.”

Zola previously shared another sweet picture of her holding her son and referred to him as her sunshine.

“It doesn’t matter how gloomy the days may be, you always bring me unwavering joy and peace,” she said.

