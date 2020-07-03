Nomzamo once again keeps winning, honoured with Rising Star Award

Actress and media personality, Nomzamo Mbatha is still riding high from presenting during the BET Awards earlier this week, she now has another thing to celebrate about.

She was honoured with the Rising Star Award at the Face Africa 10th annual WASH Gala at Guastavino’s in New York.

Face Africa is an organisation tackling the water crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa by funding, supporting, and advocating for community WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) programs.

This program wants to provide clean and accessible water, it is supported by Nomzamo who is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency.

The actress is currently in the United States (US) pursuing her acting career abroad and was cast in the upcoming, Coming to America 2 film.

On Monday the actress stunned as she presented during the first virtual International BET Awards.

