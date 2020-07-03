Pearl Modiadie opens up about her pregnancy, calls it her ‘greatest blessing’

Pearl Modiadie has opened up about her pregnancy, describing it as her “greatest blessing”.

The television and radio presenter took to Twitter to talk about how she is coping with pregnancy.

“When there’s so much happening around you, but you’ve got to remain positive and calm because you have another life whose wellbeing you’re responsible for.”

When there’s so much happening around you, but you’ve got to remain positive and calm because you have another life whose wellbeing you’re responsible for ???? — Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) July 1, 2020

After being congratulated by a mother who also asked her if being pregnant feels good, Pearl replied: “It does feel good … it has its days but the beauty of life forming makes even the bad days worth it! More than anything, I’m grateful for my biggest blessing.”

Thanks mama!!

It does feel good… it has its days but the beauty of life forming makes even the bad days worth it! More than anything, I’m grateful for my biggest blessing ???? — Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) July 1, 2020

Pearl also said that her pregnancy has been quite pleasant so far after another fan told the actress to enjoy every moment of her journey.

Thank you Glodean. It’s been quite pleasant so far ???? — Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) July 1, 2020

Pearl is expecting her first child with her French boyfriend who is a businessman based in South Africa.

ALSO READ: Why Pearl Modiadie won’t talk about her pregnancy

After reverting to a life of absolute privacy following her very public breakup, she was reluctant to speak about her first pregnancy because it went against her culture.

According to one of her publicists, Pearl had been trying to keep things a secret because her culture does not allow her to talk about pregnancy.

However, she seems to be more willing to open up about her pregnancy now.

Many Twitter users, including actress Terry Pheto, have congratulated the media personality, with some parents saying they can relate to what she is feeling.

Congratulations Gorgeous ???? — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) July 1, 2020

Congratulations mama, it feels so weird and being an expectant mom through this pandemic, one always has to be careful about everything, no chance to just enjoy the journey. — Mangisi Dupont (@ngisana) July 1, 2020

Oh wow God knows you are going to be the best mom, a big CONGRATULATIONS to you — Mpho (@Mpho12576488) July 1, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.