Nadia gets dragged for her rap skills

A new Nadia has entered the South African rap game but hip-hop lovers did not give her the warmest of welcomes.
Capetonian influencer, YouTuber and winner of the 2020 season of SABC 3’s Tropika Island of Treasure, Nadia Jaftha made her rap debut last week to the dismay of South African social media users.
She featured alongside fellow Capetonians Ameen Harron and Youngsta CPT on a track called ‘Y?NA’ (pronounced Eina) with a verse lightly inspired by former Black Eyed Peas band member, Fergie.
After a week on YouTube, the music video has garnered over 185,000 views and over 1000 comments, many of them in criticism of Jaftha.
“When Nadia started rapping I was like EINA,” wrote one user, while another sarcastically asked “No man whats canal walk doing here.”
The comments, both in YouTube and Twitter continued in a similar fashion:
Please note, the following comments may contain strong language.
“Don’t wanna knock anyone’s hustle but yoh, cringe.”
“I love Youngsta but is there an edit without Jaftha?”
“it was lekker till Nadia attempted to rap”
“Youngsta it’s not too late to delete this”
“Bro Nadia just tried to change Fergie rap, Fergie London Bridge”
“If 2020 was a song”
Sadly, the trend continued on Twitter among a lot of Capetonian users.
It wasn’t all negative, however as many came to Jaftha’s defense.
Although she has not directly addressed her detractors, Nadia has retweeted a number of other people who are calling them out.
Various attempts to reach out to Nadia Jaftha for an interview with the Citizen went unanswered at the time of publishing.
Watch the full video for Y?NA below:
