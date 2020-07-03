Nadia gets dragged for her rap skills

A new Nadia has entered the South African rap game but hip-hop lovers did not give her the warmest of welcomes.

Capetonian influencer, YouTuber and winner of the 2020 season of SABC 3’s Tropika Island of Treasure, Nadia Jaftha made her rap debut last week to the dismay of South African social media users.

She featured alongside fellow Capetonians Ameen Harron and Youngsta CPT on a track called ‘Y?NA’ (pronounced Eina) with a verse lightly inspired by former Black Eyed Peas band member, Fergie.

After a week on YouTube, the music video has garnered over 185,000 views and over 1000 comments, many of them in criticism of Jaftha.

“When Nadia started rapping I was like EINA,” wrote one user, while another sarcastically asked “No man whats canal walk doing here.”

The comments, both in YouTube and Twitter continued in a similar fashion:

Please note, the following comments may contain strong language.

“Don’t wanna knock anyone’s hustle but yoh, cringe.”

“I love Youngsta but is there an edit without Jaftha?”

“it was lekker till Nadia attempted to rap”

“Youngsta it’s not too late to delete this”

“Bro Nadia just tried to change Fergie rap, Fergie London Bridge”

“If 2020 was a song”

Sadly, the trend continued on Twitter among a lot of Capetonian users.

Nadia Jaftha is proof that you don't need talent to succeed, just clout — return of the mick (@mich_perchit) June 27, 2020

The fact that Youngsta made a song with Nadia Jaftha is the reason why CPT Artist don't get the exposure they deserve. Out of all the fucking people Nadia made the cut. Mabye I should start modeling so I can make a song with Drake ???? — C.H.A.D (@fantacy_ZA) June 26, 2020

No hate, but who allowed Nadia jaftha the audacity? — ye oroit son? (@luqmom) June 27, 2020

As soon as Nadia Jaftha started rapping pic.twitter.com/RlVnDZJzGE — Imreez (@ImraanTTT) June 26, 2020

You guys hyped up Nadia Jaftha way too much and now look what happened ???????? https://t.co/RcSGv6U6fh — ???? (@ammaarahasvat) June 27, 2020

It wasn’t all negative, however as many came to Jaftha’s defense.

People advocating for anti bullying campaigns but then abuse Nadia Jaftha online???? If you don’t like her music then …just don’t listen to it? — Shann. (@Shannon_VG) June 27, 2020

Most of what is being said about Nadia Jaftha stems from that age old mentality of "wie dink jy is jy". How dare you thrive.

How dare you chase dreams.

How dare you reach for more. — Nikki Lincoln (@nikkilincoln) June 27, 2020

Unpopular Opinion: Nadia Jaftha’s verse on Youngsta’s new track actually fucking slaps — ???????????????????? (@2frost2furious) June 26, 2020

I don’t understand the hate on @nadiajaftha_ rapping with @YoungstaCpt ??? TF?

Y’all need to stop tearing women of colour down for fokkol.

She is working hard and making moves while you sit and comment there in your vuil, broken onnerbroek. Go wash your hands and ????. — Tamara. ????????‍♀️ (@Tamara_Stoffels) June 27, 2020

Although she has not directly addressed her detractors, Nadia has retweeted a number of other people who are calling them out.

Various attempts to reach out to Nadia Jaftha for an interview with the Citizen went unanswered at the time of publishing.

Watch the full video for Y?NA below:

