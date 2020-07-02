Twitter comes for Mihlali ‘s private jet post

Influencer and beauty content creator Mihlali Ndamase turns heads with whatever she does or posts.

Looking like a boss when she posted a video of herself seemingly leaving a private jet turned many heads.

She captioned it: “This is how I pull up baby.”

This is how I pull up baby ❣️ pic.twitter.com/4trxTMxxJ3 — Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) July 2, 2020

Haters will say that this is just for the gram. Comments such as: “Lol those jets for IG! We know those jets! The engine on the cover meaning it hasn’t flown on a bit. Just a debunking tweet.

“Plus if you fly private there is a service for exclusive baggage carriers. You don’t necessarily take your bag with you but they do it for you because its part and parcel of the pricing of private jets client services,” Dobbo Orochi tweeted.

Many noticed that the jets engines were covered and the windows were blinded.

But babes the engine covers and cabin blinds are down meaning there was no flight taken on this day cz the plane is in "Storage" mode. — Fly Zulu (@zulu_fly) July 2, 2020

Lol hands off Mihlali. She has every right to pretend like she flew private . If influencers don’t lie about their luxury how else will you get content ? ….hhai Twitter pilots are bitter — Zinhle (@NhlenhleKhumalo) July 2, 2020

Some people didn’t care if the video was just for content creation, it got us all talking, and assumptions she owns the jet are not true.

Mihlali said pictures will be posted soon.

Recently in an interview between Khanyi Mbau and Macg, Mbau praised Mihali saying she is beautiful and “killing the game”.

When Khanyi Mbau said Mihlali is the biggest thing in SA , I see it now ???????? https://t.co/FEp4AZkNE8 — Parfait (@Papa18k) July 2, 2020

