Twitter comes for Mihlali ‘s private jet post

Influencer and beauty content creator Mihlali Ndamase turns heads with whatever she does or posts.
Looking like a boss when she posted a video of herself seemingly leaving a private jet turned many heads.
She captioned it: “This is how I pull up baby.”
Haters will say that this is just for the gram. Comments such as: “Lol those jets for IG! We know those jets! The engine on the cover meaning it hasn’t flown on a bit. Just a debunking tweet.
“Plus if you fly private there is a service for exclusive baggage carriers. You don’t necessarily take your bag with you but they do it for you because its part and parcel of the pricing of private jets client services,” Dobbo Orochi tweeted.
Many noticed that the jets engines were covered and the windows were blinded.
Some people didn’t care if the video was just for content creation, it got us all talking, and assumptions she owns the jet are not true.
Mihlali said pictures will be posted soon.
Recently in an interview between Khanyi Mbau and Macg, Mbau praised Mihali saying she is beautiful and “killing the game”.
