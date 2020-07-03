SA celebs chronicle their experiences with Covid-19

As the country’s rate of infection rises and more and more positive cases are recorded every day, more and more South Africans are witnessing experiences closer to home.
This includes many of our celebs who have either personally been affected by the novel coronavirus, or have family members who have had their experience with Covid-19.
Simphiwe Dana
Earlier this week the singer shared that her mother, who is a retired nurse, has been diagnosed with the virus. Her mother received the diagnosis after returning to work as a caregiver in an old-age home.
“She is recovering at home and seems to be ok. She has diabetes. Still I have faith she will pull through,” tweeted Dana.
She further pleaded with people to stop throwing the term “herd immunity” around, given how far-reaching the effects of Covid-19 are.
She then expressed her wish to supply her mother with a holistic cure in the form of the highly touted mhlonyane (Artemisia afra) but added that she was running into a wall in terms of finding a delivery company that could help.
She was, however, able to secure some assistance from DHL on Wednesday.
Shahan Ramkissoon
After confirming his Covid-19 status on Monday 22 June, news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon has spent nearly two weeks in self-isolation, keeping fans updated on his progress and symptoms via his Instagram channel.
He spent day 10 of his isolation on air, broadcasting from home for all the viewers who were curious about his recovery.
TT Mbha
Celebrity real estate agent and friend to the stars TT Mbha is yet another famous face who recently tested positive for Covid-19.
He stated that he hoped sharing his experience would show people that the disease is real and that they would comply with stay at home orders to stop its spread.
On Wednesday, Mbha posted a video of himself, still in self-isolation, singing a gospel song to keep his spirits up.
Bob Mabena
Last weekend, veteran radio DJ Bob Mabena shared the sad news that he had lost his mother to the coronavirus after she made her way to the hospital to seek medical attention for a lung infection.
It was there that he says she contracted the virus and he has since concluded that the hospitals are not ready to deal with a worse spike in infections than we are already seeing.
Masasa Mbangeni
Like the aforementioned famous faces, the Scandal! actress pleads with the public to continue living as though they were in level 5 of the lockdown. That is to say, no unnecessary outings, no leisurely visits and no parties like we have seen in recent weeks.
Khathide Ngobe
According to OKMzansi, the Ukhozi FM presenter confirmed his Covid-19 status online as well.
“I can confirm that I have the coronavirus. I did the tests because I was going to travel. But the place where I was supposed to go requires one to take the coronavirus tests. As a result I did the test and it came back positive,” wrote Ngobe in May.
However, it turns out that the chief pathologist messed up and that his result was in fact a false positive.
The DJ took to Twitter to express his anger at the fact that his family was put through the emotional wringer over something that was not even true.
READ NEXT: Nadia Nakai reveals she is ‘high-key depressed’
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.