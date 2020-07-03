SA celebs chronicle their experiences with Covid-19

As the country’s rate of infection rises and more and more positive cases are recorded every day, more and more South Africans are witnessing experiences closer to home.

This includes many of our celebs who have either personally been affected by the novel coronavirus, or have family members who have had their experience with Covid-19.

Simphiwe Dana

Earlier this week the singer shared that her mother, who is a retired nurse, has been diagnosed with the virus. Her mother received the diagnosis after returning to work as a caregiver in an old-age home.

“She is recovering at home and seems to be ok. She has diabetes. Still I have faith she will pull through,” tweeted Dana.

My mom has been diagnosed with the corona virus. She is a retired nurse who went back to work for an old age home because nursing to her is a calling. She is recovering at home and seems to be ok. She has diabetes. Still I have faith she will pull through — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) June 30, 2020

She further pleaded with people to stop throwing the term “herd immunity” around, given how far-reaching the effects of Covid-19 are.

Now that we are starting to see Covid deaths of our close friends and families, I beg you to stop throwing the term herd immunity around. You are risking people’s lives. It is irresponsible — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) June 30, 2020

She then expressed her wish to supply her mother with a holistic cure in the form of the highly touted mhlonyane (Artemisia afra) but added that she was running into a wall in terms of finding a delivery company that could help.

We can’t find artemisia afra aka wormwood aka concentrated mhlonyane in East london. I have loads of it here in jhb and I urgently need to send it overnight or buy it from a company that is based in East London and can deliver it to my mamas house. Pls help ???? — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) June 30, 2020

She was, however, able to secure some assistance from DHL on Wednesday.

Dhl just picked up the medications for my mom. Thank you Dhl, I can’t stop crying — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) July 1, 2020

Shahan Ramkissoon

After confirming his Covid-19 status on Monday 22 June, news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon has spent nearly two weeks in self-isolation, keeping fans updated on his progress and symptoms via his Instagram channel.

He spent day 10 of his isolation on air, broadcasting from home for all the viewers who were curious about his recovery.

TT Mbha

Celebrity real estate agent and friend to the stars TT Mbha is yet another famous face who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

He stated that he hoped sharing his experience would show people that the disease is real and that they would comply with stay at home orders to stop its spread.

On Wednesday, Mbha posted a video of himself, still in self-isolation, singing a gospel song to keep his spirits up.

Bob Mabena

Last weekend, veteran radio DJ Bob Mabena shared the sad news that he had lost his mother to the coronavirus after she made her way to the hospital to seek medical attention for a lung infection.

It was there that he says she contracted the virus and he has since concluded that the hospitals are not ready to deal with a worse spike in infections than we are already seeing.

So sad for your loss Ntando. Your experience is almost the same with my grandmother this past week. She contracted Covid in a hospital whilst going in for a lung infection. Within 3 days, she was gone. The hospitals aren’t ready https://t.co/xtu84i6NqJ — Bob "The Jammer"Mabena (@mabena_bob) June 28, 2020

Masasa Mbangeni

Like the aforementioned famous faces, the Scandal! actress pleads with the public to continue living as though they were in level 5 of the lockdown. That is to say, no unnecessary outings, no leisurely visits and no parties like we have seen in recent weeks.

Khathide Ngobe

According to OKMzansi, the Ukhozi FM presenter confirmed his Covid-19 status online as well.

“I can confirm that I have the coronavirus. I did the tests because I was going to travel. But the place where I was supposed to go requires one to take the coronavirus tests. As a result I did the test and it came back positive,” wrote Ngobe in May.

However, it turns out that the chief pathologist messed up and that his result was in fact a false positive.

uKhozi FM DJ Tshatha Ngobe who was given positive coronavirus test result now told he in fact tested negative Chief pathologist at JDJ Diagnostics Laboratory Pierre du Randt admits error in providing Ngobe with incorrect result was due to employee who prematurely released results — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) May 27, 2020

uKhozi Fm's Khathide Tshatha Ngobe who was given positive test results for #Covid_19 has now been told he has tested negative by Chief pathologist Pierre du Randt at JDJ Diagnostics Laboratory. pic.twitter.com/fhwMtHUKBY — PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) May 27, 2020

The DJ took to Twitter to express his anger at the fact that his family was put through the emotional wringer over something that was not even true.

Yeka lobuhlungu abangizwise bona nezingane zami, ngento engekho???? https://t.co/Ux2jP6MgHx — Ultimate Viewers Choice Award Winner???????? (@Tshatha_Ngobe) May 27, 2020

