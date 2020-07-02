Rami Cheuene launches her foundation for vulnerable women

Rami Chuene is an advocate for actor’s rights and has since moved on to other projects, like launching a charity foundation aimed at helping and supporting vulnerable women, disadvantaged children as well as HIV/Aids and cancer sufferers.

Currently starring on BET’s Isono as the character of Jumima, she is also an author, MC and voice-over artist, and has now established a charitable cause called the Rami Chuene Foundation.

Set to officially launch on her birthday, Friday 3 July 2020, it is based in Johannesburg but also have ties across the country, particularly in Rami’s hometown, Lebowakgomo in Limpopo. She posted a cryptic message on her Istagram page with a countdown, perhaps alluding to the launch.

She wants to give back and with the current Covid-19 circumstances and the rise of GBV (gender-based violence) and other crimes, she has been inspired her to launch the charity during these trying times. “Giving has always been our culture as a people. Its not about waiting for a big budget, but about sharing the little you have with people around you,” she says.

The foundation is rooted in doing noble work by giving to those whom are in one’s close proximity.

Rami would like to use her prominence as a media personality, philanthropist and mother to make a positive and meaningful change in her community. Making a positive impact to the very vulnerable in society is highly important and critical to Rami as an individual, and also associated with her brand policy, which has been extended to the foundation.

In Sepedi we say: “bana ba motho ba ngwathelana hlogo ya tšie”. Loosely translated it means “we share what we have, no matter how little it may be”. And right now with the pandemic, more people are in need and we should do whatever we can to help.

This initiative kicks off with providing gift packages to the most vulnerable in society. She’s has partnered up with several close friends and family members to pass on these gift packages to individuals in need. This is all in celebration of Rami’s birthday and providing a piece of joy to people especially during this dire global pandemic. The Rami Chuene Foundation is a genuine project that is meant to protect people; their dignity and privacy.

