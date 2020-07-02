Awkward! Prince Harry calls out ‘institutional racism’ and it doesn’t go down well

A video of Prince Harry calling out ‘institutional racism’ has received different responses due to the history of his family, the royal family, the Windsors, and his privileged upbringing.

Harry gave a speech virtually during the Princess Diana Awards, his mother, which honours young people who have done extraordinary things in Diana’s name. He mentioned that his wife Meghan Markle told him that their generation and ones before them haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past.

“I too am sorry. Sorry that we haven’t got the world to the place that you deserve it to be. Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic.”

Harry noted that unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blaming other people to create a better society for all. He said he and Meghan were committed to making a change especially in light of the Black Lives Matter movement that was fighting against police brutality against black bodies and racism in society.

Prince Harry calls out 'institutional racism' pic.twitter.com/al5NWZ7RRT — The Sun (@TheSun) July 1, 2020

Harry has been quite outspoken against racism, especially as his wife has been on the receiving end not only from the media but the general public while in the United Kingdom (UK). Believed to be one of the main reasons they decided to leave the royal family.

In reaction to the video, Myra tweeted: “The royal family thrives off institutional racism and the UK simply goes along with it. Here is Prince Harry, having had his own past with racism, showing that he has taken the time to educate himself and now is dedicating his work to helping the leaders of the movement. Growth.”

However, some people said Harry shouldn’t be having a big say in the conversation because he is a person who has benefitted from the unjust racial system and they won’t be lectured “about systematic oppression from people who grew up in castles with butlers”.

Prince Harry talking about institutional racism though….heck…the colonies were taken in the name of who again? Baba, just drink ya cognac and leave wokey struggle for plebs. ???? https://t.co/ATABmhIDdx — Tomi Adedeji (@tomiadedeji) July 2, 2020

I think it's quite nasty to blame him for being born into royalty. Prince Harry is a people's person, very grounded and humble. His wife has been a victim of institutional racism. Insinuating he can't have a view because he was born in castles is so low. — Dave (@Dtd1979) July 2, 2020

Me watching British Karen & Kenny have a meltdown because Prince Harry said Institutional Racism has no place in society.

???????????? pic.twitter.com/YjIbG0Iqgw — Paige????️???????? (@PaigeMASTERS5) July 1, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.