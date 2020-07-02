Jada Pinkett Smith slams August Alsina’s claims as ‘absolutely not true’

Jada Pinkett Smith has denied August Alsina’s claims that they had an affair, with Will Smith giving his blessing for the relationship.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club host Angela Lee, August said: “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation… he gave me his blessing.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” he added.

In his docuseries, August said: “Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous.

“I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date.”

ALSO READ: August Alsina claims ‘affair’ with Jada Pinkett Smith was approved by Will Smith

Jada has responded to August’s comments, slamming them as untrue.

Her representative, who spoke to Page Six, said that the allegations were: “Absolutely not true!”

The 48-year-old actress has been romantically linked to the 27-year-old singer in recent years.

August went on holiday with the Smiths to Hawaii in 2016 and even attended the 2017 BET Awards with Jada.

Open relationship rumours have also surrounded Will and Jada for years, who have been married since 1997.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.