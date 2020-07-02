Nadia Nakai reveals she is ‘high-key depressed’

Nadia Nakai has revealed that she is depressed and misses performing on stage.

The rapper took to Instagram to let her followers know that the Covid-19 regulations have affected her both personally and professionally, saying: “Damn. High key depressed … this sucks! I miss it soooo much.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of her singing on stage in front of a live audience.

Many fans have sent messages of support to Nadia, reassuring her that things will work out and saying that she should be strong.

Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, also sent words of encouragement, saying: “This too shall pass, my girl.”

These were some of the comments on social media:

“We miss you too on that stage mama.”

“God’s not done! We’re gonna come out of this.”

“You’ll be back on that stage soon enough.”

That’s the best time to low-key make big moves.”

