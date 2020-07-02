Model arrested after refusing to take down #MeToo tweets, refuses to back down

After refusing to remove a tweet recalling her own experiences under the “Me Too” hashtag, South African model and television presenter Lerato Moloi found herself in hot water as police had to arrest her for being in contempt of court.

According to a report published by Daily Sun, the model was served with a court order to remove the tweet after one of the three men she named, comedian Mongezi “Tol A$$ Mo” Ngcobondwane took legal action.

The court order dictated that the tweet was to be removed 24 hours after the order was handed down.

Vereeniging police confirmed to the publication that Moloi was arrested on Sunday and appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 1 July.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Ngcobondwane expressed his dismay at being named in a “Me Too” context and said it would make him seem like a hypocrite, as he teaches his son to respect women.

“I hope all those who are falsely accused get justice. Living with insults is heartbreaking,” said Ngcobondwane.

It was previously reported that the tweet was sent out in 2014, however, the tweet was sent on 11 June 2020 and at the time of writing, the tweet still had not been taken down.

On 12 June, Moloi tweeted “Lawyer’s letter no. 1 has arrived! I am not afraid!”

She tweeted on 19 June: “Moment’s ago, I’ve just signed for & received the lawyer’s letters of demand, interim protection order; etc, from the man that raped me in 2014. I am still not afraid! I will not go silent!”.

Her last original tweet was sent on the day she appeared in court and she simply declared; “I won’t go silent!”

Moloi has been met with tweets of support from other women, with some even offering to donate funds to foot her legal bills.

