Trevor Noah and ‘The Daily Show’ nominated for LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian TV Awards

Trevor Noah could soon be adding two more awards to his collection after being nominated for the inaugural Dorian TV Awards.

He has received two nominations, as voted by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (Galeca).

The Daily Show will be contending for Best Current News Program against Netflix’s Cheer, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Rachel Maddow Show and Visible: Out on Television

The comedian has also been nominated for the Wilde Wit award – named in honour of Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde – which honours a performer, writer or commentator whose observations “both challenge and amuse”.

The comedian will be battling it out for the prestigious award against Canadian actor Dan Levy, US comedian Randy Rainbow, Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby and Australian actress Cate Blanchett.

The Dorian Awards were founded in 2009 by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, previously known as the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association.

The nonprofit organisation aims to explore and celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ-centered content, and is comprised of 240 professional journalists.

The organisation initially only hosted film awards but this year marks the first TV awards.

Winners will be announced on Friday 21 August 2020

Noah was previously nominated for several awards this year including the Critics’ Choice Television, NAACP Image and Grammy Awards but did not walk away as a winner.

However, he did win big in Mat 2020 at the Webby Awards – which honours excellence on the internet – scooping seven awards.

