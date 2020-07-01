Condolences stream in for Ntokozo Mbambo as she confirms her mother’s passing

Condolences from fans and famous friends have been streaming in for gospel artist Ntokozo Mbamo-Mbatha after the star confirmed that she is in mourning.

Opera Mini News reports that fellow gospel artist and friend Tebello Sukwene broke the news of Mrs Mbambo’s death when she posted a black square on Instagram and captioned it with broken hearts and crying faces.

When one of Tebello’s followers asked what was wrong, another responded saying “Mrs Mbatha’s mother had passed away”. Mrs Mbatha is what Ntokozo’s fans affectionately refer to her as.

Tebello has faced heavy criticism for breaking the news before the late minister’s own family was able to.

Going live to announce about someones passing when you not even a family member?? @TebelloSukwene what was the reason??? — Peace #DSACCreatives (@uPeace_) June 30, 2020

This morning, Ntokozo took to social media to confirm that her family was in mourning after the loss of their mother.

Details of her funeral will be communicated in due course.

Oh no Ntokozo????????????

Sending you love and prayers ???????? — Olwethu Leshabane (@Olwe2Lesh) July 1, 2020

Aowa hle… oh Ntokozo!???????????????????????????? — Rami Chuene????????️‍???? (@ramichuene) July 1, 2020

Oh Ntokozo ???????????????? — #BlackLivesMatter (@khayamthethwa) July 1, 2020

I’m so sorry to hear about her passing ????????????. She was always such a bubbly and bright light. My deepest condolences to you and your family sesi. — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) July 1, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.