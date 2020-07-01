August Alsina claims ‘affair’ with Jada Pinkett Smith was approved by Will Smith

Claims that have shaken the internet. RnB singer August Alsina has alleged that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, and Will Smith gave his ‘blessing’ for the relationship.

In a candid interview with Breakfast Club host Angela Lee which touches on many aspects of his life, Alsina said: “I actually sat down with Will (Smith) and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing.”

Jada and Will have been shrouded by allegations that their marriage is an open relationship. Both have denied this in the past, however, the allegations just won’t go away.

Alsina, 27, was introduced to Pinkett Smith, 48, in 2015 by her son Jaden, news.com.au reports.

He told Lee that he became close with the two, even holidaying with the Smith family in Hawaii in 2016 and attending the 2017 BET Awards together.

Alsina said he fell in love with Jada: “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it – so much so to the point that I can die right now and be ok with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

He explained he does it like drama and him speaking up on this now is not to cause conflict but rather speaking his truth.

In 2018, Jada had Alsina appear on her popular Facebook talk show Reb Table Talk, where they discussed addiction and mental health.

During that interview, Jada revealed Alsina was a “dear family friend”. Jada’s reps have denied Alsina claims of the affair, saying they were “absolutely not true”.

The internet was in a tailspin with Alsina’s allegations:

will smith and jada are in an open relationship ???? if another girl breathes the same air as my mans i’m all like pic.twitter.com/ftK3HASspk — your guardian angel (@cyrilswhore) July 1, 2020

will smith and jada are in an open relationship ???? if another girl breathes the same air as my mans i’m all like pic.twitter.com/ftK3HASspk — your guardian angel (@cyrilswhore) July 1, 2020

After 20+ years of marriage, I think I’d want what Will & Jada have. I don’t see the problem. pic.twitter.com/xmxwPeeqjm — Baddie Godmother (@Stefonique) July 1, 2020

Would you leave Will for August? https://t.co/Alue9bNuKA — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 1, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.