Rosie Motene chronicles her life with Covid-19 after testing positive

Former soapie actress turned writer, activist and speaker Rosie Motene has revealed that both she and her partner have tested positive for Covid-19.

This after she disclosed the news on social media stating that they were halfway through their 14-day quarantine period.

“Last weekend my partner tested positive for Covid-19 and I immediately went the following day, two days later it was confirmed. Later, I will share the crazy and emotional roller coaster that we have been on but today I give thanks to breath and life,” wrote Motene.

Motene also told her fans how she was treating her symptoms.

“We are doing well, feeling healthier and more confident but still taking the necessary meds, vitamin C and D and zinc, an hour of direct sunlight, rest and faith!” she added.

Read her full post below:

Meanwhile, Metro FM DJ Criselda Kananda has urged South Africans to take the global pandemic seriously.

Alongside a list of safety precautions to adhere to, she wrote: “The world is changing. We are at war with nature. Please pay attention to simple guidelines and comply.”

