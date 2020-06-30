Celebrities 30.6.2020 03:41 pm

Rosie Motene chronicles her life with Covid-19 after testing positive

Megan van den Heever
Rosie Motene | Image: Instagram

Motene also updated fans with info about how she was treating her symptoms.

Former soapie actress turned writer, activist and speaker Rosie Motene has revealed that both she and her partner have tested positive for Covid-19.

This after she disclosed the news on social media stating that they were halfway through their 14-day quarantine period.

“Last weekend my partner tested positive for Covid-19 and I immediately went the following day, two days later it was confirmed. Later, I will share the crazy and emotional roller coaster that we have been on but today I give thanks to breath and life,” wrote Motene.

Motene also told her fans how she was treating her symptoms.

“We are doing well, feeling healthier and more confident but still taking the necessary meds, vitamin C and D and zinc, an hour of direct sunlight, rest and faith!” she added.

Read her full post below:

Meanwhile, Metro FM DJ Criselda Kananda has urged South Africans to take the global pandemic seriously.

Alongside a list of safety precautions to adhere to, she wrote: “The world is changing. We are at war with nature. Please pay attention to simple guidelines and comply.”

View this post on Instagram

Please share with your family and friends. As research on COVID-19 progresses and more information is coming to light, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issues updated public details of symptoms of the coronavirus ???? infection. How do you know it’s COVID_19? There’s a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The full list of symptoms are: – Fever or chills – Cough – Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing – Fatigue – Muscle or body aches – Headache – New loss of taste or smell – Sore throat – Congestion or runny nose – Nausea or vomiting – Diarrhea “This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” the CDC states. Use the National Health’s contact to check where help is in your area.

A post shared by Criselda Kananda (@positivegp) on

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

