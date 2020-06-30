Sundowns stars challenge big-shot musicians in push-up face-off 

The Masandawana captain and goalkeeper will go head-to-head with KwaZulu-Natal based DJ Tira, real name Mthokozi Khathi, who will team up with actor and musician Anga Makubalo, popularly known as Naakmusiq.

“I have a question for you South Africans, who do you think will win a push-up challenge between the soccer boys and the musicians? Myself and Denis Onyango have accepted the Huawei challenge as we take on DJ Tira and Naakmusiq. Bafana ba retla ba bontsha, ga re nyake go tlala le bona, loosely translated to ‘we’ll teach those boys a lesson’,” said Kekana his Instagram page.

Naakmusiq and DJ Tira also took to Instagram and posted a video of their own in response to the challenge as they appeared confident that they can outdo the Downs veterans when they go head-to-head on 1 July.

“There are two professional soccer players who think they can challenge DJ Tira and I to a push-up challenge. 30 seconds push-up challenge, who will win, the musicians or the soccer players,” said Naakmusiq.