Bongi Mlotshwa shares some words of encouragement for Enhle Mbali amid divorce drama

“Remember what they did to Jesus…”

These are the words of encouragement Safta award-winning makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa had for her baby girl, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa after the details of her ongoing divorce from popular DJ Black Coffee (Nathi Maphumulo) were once again splashed across the front pages of Sunday papers.

“Remember what they did to Jesus before he was crucified. He was ridiculed, beaten and he hung in there. So that everyone could one day call his name in prayer. Masiqhubeke sithandaze amadolo aze abe mnyama [let us continue praying until our knees get darker],” wrote Bongi.

“And to all the women who send me inboxes, Whatsapp telling me you are praying for her. We appreciate you. Muhle ujehova [God is good]. Remember the last words ujesu said on the cross. Okwamanje [for now] focus on being an amazing actress, daughter, mother of my amazing loving husbands. Ngikuthanda [I love you] infinity+infinity #simplylove. Ama Ntumbeza ame nawe [your ancestors are behind you].”

This past weekend, Sunday Sun published a report detailing Enhle’s alleged financial demands which include having Black Coffee settle her legal bills to the tune of R4 million over and above a monthly maintenance fee of over R100,000 and a separate fee for child support.

The maintenance fee is expected to cover R17,000 for “beauty expenses,” the R30,000 allowance he used to give her back when they were still together, a shopping allowance and a petrol allowance among other things.

To make matters worse for Enhle, an anonymous Twitter account recently published a thread alleging that she is using young designers’ work and passing it off as her own under her brand Essie Apparel.

This is a thread on how your fav @enhlembali is using young fashion designers & claiming their work as hers. This woman is no fashion designer, she cant spell Bernina or Brother, let alone Singer. That Essie Apparel nton nton is a scam. You gonna need tea and scones for this pic.twitter.com/bk8Uflt7ht — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj) June 25, 2020

Enhle briefly addressed the allegations in an Instagram Live stream alleging that the young woman in question (Mandisa) is lying.

She went on to say that although she is aware of who the young dressmaker is, she last worked with her years ago.

Enhle further stated that she had invited the young designer to do an Instagram Live stream to address the allegations and she agreed to participate but the stream never happened.

Enhle Mbali is a perennial liar. She DMed Mandisa & her rep DMed me not the other way round. Luckily we have receipts & I will post them. Mandisa will get her justice ????. And now I'm Mandisa's boyfriend or cousin????‍♂️. And is that a guilty laugh at the beginning? #MbaliMustFall ???? pic.twitter.com/fuTLhE4okc — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj) June 29, 2020

