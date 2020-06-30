Somizi’s new cooking show to be on our screens in less than two weeks

So the many hints on his social media pages were correct, Idols judge and media personality Somizi Mhlongo will be having his own cooking show.

DStv, 1Magic TV channel confirmed that the star will be wearing an apron on our screens with many celeb appearances.

1Magic tweeted: “Bring out your aprons and get ready to welcome @somizi’s sass and creativity into your homes soon.”

You fam been asking me to have my own cooking show…..well well well……thanks to u pic.twitter.com/9Pw5RkIPgJ — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 29, 2020

Somizi said: “The cat is out of the bag… you have asked for it and powers have finally answered your call. I am super excited and grateful. It’s gonna be epic, will keep you posted on the premier, but its definitely in less than 15 days.”

It looks like we will be seeing Somizi our screens cooking sooner than we think, as the star has posted several pictures of himself with other celebrities who are set to make an appearance such as Cassper Nyovest and The River actor Zidane Mthembu.

1Magic said the more details will be released closer to the announce premiere date.

