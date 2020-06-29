Menzi Ngubane to focus on his health, Fergusons wish him a speedy recovery

Ferguson Films has been anticipating welcoming him to the show with great excitement.The production company has been aware of the challenges Mr. Ngubane has faced with his health, and through constant communication with him and his family, was kept abreast of his condition.The Ngubane family have humbly requested that Mr. Ngubane take more time to focus on his health and recovery.

Legendary actor @MenziNgubaneZA was set to start filming #TheQueenMzansi S5 in July but his family have humbly requested he take more time to focus on his health and recovery. — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) June 29, 2020

The Ngubane family have expressed great gratitude to all who have been concerned about his wellbeing and appreciate the prayers, and have asked for privacy to allow them to focus on Ngubane’s recovery.

“We at Mzansi Magic have been devastated by the news of Ngubane’s health challenges and would like to wish him a speedy recovery. The health and well-being of our talent remains a priority and we commend Ferguson Films for taking all the necessary precautions to allow him to focus on his health,” says Nomsa Philiso, the Channel Director for local entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Meanwhile Ngubane who has been speaking up on his twitter page against GBV ,posted a message to his wife,thanking her for her continued support.

The best thing that can happen to a person is to have a loving, supportive, caring partner; I thank God for my beautiful Queen. Wishing you all a wonderful week ???? pic.twitter.com/DE8yZVvsqq — @MenziNgubaneZA (@menzingubaneza) June 29, 2020

(Compiled by Thami Kwazi)