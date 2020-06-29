DJ Zinhle’s Jireh masks sell out in three days

DJ Zinhle’s custom-made masks with Jireh Wellness, which were released last week Friday, have sold out.

The DJ thanked everybody for their support: “We’re working hard to make sure we meet the demand and the masks will be restocked on Wednesday.”

Launch day was last Friday, adult masks costing R120.99 for two and the kiddies mask, two for R149.99.

Jireh Wellness said their kiddies masks are perfect for ages five and up, are 145mm in length and prevent dust and smog.

DJ Zinhle has been photographed promoting the masks with her daughter Kairo Forbes.

People can preorder their masks on the Jireh website and have thanked DJ Zinhle for her support.

The masks are reusable and can be frequently washed. They are made from high-quality polyurethane materials, making the masks soft and breathable.

