Actor Soli Philander appears in court for alleged violation of a protection order

Well known Cape Town-based comedian Soli Philander and actor was arrested on Saturday after the alleged on social media that a child was being abused.

He appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday for alleged assault and violation of a protection order involving claims at District Six community centre.

EWN reports Philander was apprehended by the police on Saturday after he shared on social media where he alleged that a young girl was living with a paedophile in a District Six Community Centre, calling on authorities to act on his tip-off.

“I’ve told the police about it. This community is adamant that this will not happen with our knowledge and we do nothing. The police services and courts are being used to enable this creep,” he said.

Social development MEC Sharna Fernandez said on Twitter that the child had been removed from the centre.

Philander said he was charged on a protection order, in which he said he already been responded to.

Philander tweeted on Sunday: “By the way, my release-lawyer got a call from the police to say they were coming to arrest me because I was breaking my release conditions. I wasn’t, court tomorrow.”

Western Cape police said the actor was arrested on a warning and the star has been banned from discussing the matter further on social media.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

