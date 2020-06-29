Don’t be fooled by decor and think we risked our lives and health for some fun – Ntando Duma

Ntando Duma has come under fire after hosting a birthday party for her daughter during lockdown.

The actress celebrated her daughter’s third birthday over the weekend with a Frozen-themed party.

“I wish I could have had all my friends and more kids to come experience and celebrate this milestone with us but ke sizothini? Sis Covid showed us flames. Nonetheless we had fun with my special and close ones on my baby girl’s special day as she turned three,” said Ntando in an Instagram post.

The TV presenter shared pictures of the event on social media, but some of her followers were not happy with the fact that she threw a birthday party for her child during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some people claimed that she was using her status as a celebrity to flout regulations.

One Twitter user commented: “Your kid is three, she could have waited for a bday celebration … I know many kids that have and then you post it proudly on social media as if you didn’t break the law.”

Another user said: “Hospitals are reaching full capacity, patients are fighting for beds and oxygen but we cannot hold back on celebration until this passes. We are a pretty selfish nation.”

Another comment read: “Reality will hit them soon, just coz they are celebrities then we must applaud them even why they are wrong.”

Ntando took to Twitter to clear up allegations that she was not keeping her daughter safe.

She explained that only family members attended the party and that everyone “stayed covered and protected”.

For those who were/are concerned&in disbelief that we (Sbahle’s dad& I) hosted our daughter her dream birthday celebration during lockdown. YES!We DEFINITELY DID that with FAMILY members as we stayed covered & protected while at it. Now that you’ve heard it ,FOCUS akere?♥️ — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) June 28, 2020

Don’t be fooled by decor and think we risked our lives and health for some fun. We did all of that cause WHY NOT my child have want she wants regardless? A precious themed party for a special girl at home.???????? — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) June 28, 2020

An Instagram post on Sbahle’s account also confirmed that the party was “small and intimate”.

Many people have voiced their support for Ntando, praising her for being a good mother and co-parenting with DJ Junior De Rocka.

You dont owe anyone any explanation wena babes..aksabandi for you to be busy explaining yourself ???? pic.twitter.com/mXfCJHXI1u — Bahole Tsotetsi (@_Bimbo03) June 28, 2020

You are doing a great job mommy, I’m not a mother yet, when I see how you are raising Sbahle I’m motivated that one day I will be a great mom just like you❤️❤️ — thando (@DaTruth57865850) June 29, 2020

Aiii those one banomona too much.. They too bored and evil. Just focus at making your baby happy Ntando uyeke ukuthi abantu bathini. pic.twitter.com/F6ogeUt3mH — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 28, 2020

These were some of the comments on social media:

“Your money. Your child. Your house. Your rules.”

“As long as Sbahle enjoyed her birthday, that’s all that matters. Let them haters heal.”

“You don’t even owe anyone an explanation, people must learn to mind their own business.”

“You shouldn’t be explaining hey. Even your captions indicated it was family. Twas a precious family moment and you need to just revel and be thankful for the blessings. Can’t stop humans from being pained by other people’s joy.”

“Kudos to you and your family for complying.”

