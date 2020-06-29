Is Somizi working on a cooking show? We can’t wait

Beloved media personality Somizi Mhlongo has been hinting for a while now that he has something cooking, literally.

In a series of posts on his Instagram post, Somizi has posted videos of him filming at his home for a new TV show and inviting his celeb friends to make an appearance.

In one post of what appears to be a cooking show, he is draped in an apron labelled ‘SomGaGa’, he has continued to hype the show with behind-the-scenes videos.

Many celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest, rugby world cup winning captain Siya Kolisi, and friends such as Vusi Nova have made an appearance.

At home with the bear……doing tv….wearing RICH pic.twitter.com/XNSSjBKxjq — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 27, 2020

Somizi thanked people within the industry for showing their support: “One thing I know for sure is that I have people in my corner that will support my grind all the way without flinching and likewise……thanks.”

He said all the guests who make an appearance he has met before.

The star has frequently posted what he is cooking and fans have asked for him to do his own cooking show.

We have reached out for comment and are waiting for confirmation.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

