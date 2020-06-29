Enhle Mbali wishes Black Coffee well but still wants him to pay up

There has been a bit of a firestorm after a media report on Sunday alleged that actress Enhle Mbali has ‘demanded’ several maintenance claims from her soon to be ex-husband Black Coffee.

In a report by Sunday Sun, they have alleged that Mbali wants her ultra-famous DJ husband, real name Nathi Mphumulo to settle her legal fees first before they get into the nitty-gritty of their divorce.

Mbali has been opened in the past of infidelity on Mphumulo’s part and how she struggled with this during their marriage. The pair have two children together and filed for divorce late in 2019.

The report alleged she wants R4 million to mount a fair fight against Black Coffee, monthly maintenance of R100,000 combined with child support, and R17,000 in monthly beauty expenses.

Twitter was quick to weigh in on the alleged demands:

Black Coffee has to pay Enhle R171k pm plus R4 million for her legal fees. It was nice when he was cheating and making her a popeye , Who's the popeye now ? — Hush pedi (@Mxbeez) June 28, 2020

Enhle Mbali is not a gold digger. She is Black Coffee ex wife. She has stood with Black Coffee through thick and thin and he cheats on her as a thank you. Put respect on her name. pic.twitter.com/5txJBmTfG6 — Dineo Ntswam (@DNtswam) June 28, 2020

A representative of Mbali, Thlogi Ngwato said the matter was being handled by their legal counsel and they would prefer to keep the details out of the public eye.

“All parties involved are working together to reach an amicable solution. Divorce is not an easy process and the ending of any marriage is difficult.

“My client’s priority remains to ensure the health and well-being of herself and her children.”

Ngwato added that Mbali continues to respect and wishes Nathi well.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.