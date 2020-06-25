Bonang’s best achievements so far as she turns 33

Businesswoman, TV presenter, probably the best in the game and all-round talent, Bonang Matheba turns 33 today and its cause for a celebration.
#33YearsofBonang was trending top on Twitter, and the star, known affectionately as Queen B, has achieved so much at the age of 33.
Here is a list of Bonang’s best accomplishments so far:
- The House of BNG, launching her luxury beverage brand in 2019, also becoming the first black woman to become a member of the Cap Classique Producers Association, BNG has become a household name for champagne lovers.
- Queen B is booked and busy, the star has hosted and presented countless award shows and events across the globe and usually on the top list for any event.
- She was invited to speak at the #OneTeam 2020 conference in Texas, USA, which brought together powerful voices who are impactful on Twitter and met Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
- Bonang was named African influencer of the year for 2019 by E! People’s Choice Awards and also won best inspiration and influence at the Global Social Awards held in the Czech Republic in the same year.
- As a Global Citizen ambassador, she has championed education for girl children.
- The Being Bonang reality show has become one of the highest-rated reality shows in the country, giving great insight into her busy life.
The entertainment industry and fans were more than happy to wish Queen B a very big happy birthday.
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
