Bonang’s best achievements so far as she turns 33

Businesswoman, TV presenter, probably the best in the game and all-round talent, Bonang Matheba turns 33 today and its cause for a celebration.

#33YearsofBonang was trending top on Twitter, and the star, known affectionately as Queen B, has achieved so much at the age of 33.

Here is a list of Bonang’s best accomplishments so far:

The House of BNG, launching her luxury beverage brand in 2019, also becoming the first black woman to become a member of the Cap Classique Producers Association, BNG has become a household name for champagne lovers.

Queen B is booked and busy, the star has hosted and presented countless award shows and events across the globe and usually on the top list for any event.

She was invited to speak at the #OneTeam 2020 conference in Texas, USA, which brought together powerful voices who are impactful on Twitter and met Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Bonang was named African influencer of the year for 2019 by E! People’s Choice Awards and also won best inspiration and influence at the Global Social Awards held in the Czech Republic in the same year.

As a Global Citizen ambassador, she has championed education for girl children.

The Being Bonang reality show has become one of the highest-rated reality shows in the country, giving great insight into her busy life.

The entertainment industry and fans were more than happy to wish Queen B a very big happy birthday.

????WE ARE WITHIN! ????

Happy birthday @bonang_m, you shining star! Thank you for flying South Africa's flag high and being the beautiful soul you are! #33YearsOfBonang #ExpressoShow pic.twitter.com/WKAIzoWLbu — Expresso Show (@expressoshow) June 25, 2020

An inspiration to many and the women who showed us that anything is possible. Happy birthday to the Queen ????@bonang_m #33YearsOfBonang pic.twitter.com/tzvbIrYHSI — ???? Black Butterfly ???????????? (@vanessa_sekati) June 25, 2020

She's turning 33 buh she looks 22???? anyway it's Thee queen's Birthday ????

Happy birthday @bonang_m ????????❤ More Life More Blessings❤????#33YearsOfBonang #B33 pic.twitter.com/xPtBLvEN7o — Kamohelo (@Kay_Mow18) June 25, 2020

Happy birthday to our QUEEN @bonang_m the best to ever do it, trendsetter and everything amazing. Today we celebrate 33 years of your existence. We love you BONANG #33YearsOfBonang ❤️ ???? ???????? You are the gamechanger. #B33 pic.twitter.com/2cengcTz2q — Vutivi (@Vutivi_M) June 25, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

