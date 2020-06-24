NBA star Dwyane Wade proudly wears MaXhosa clothing

African luxury brand Maxhosa by Laduma Ngxokolo has been making fashion waves for years in the continent and this time the United States (US) market has taken note.
NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade proudly wore MaXhosa and MeloMade collaboration jersey during his discussion of inclusion and diversity with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, virtually.
The crewneck jersey is now available at a Miami pop store and can be purchased online for US consumers. MaXhosa is known for their knitwear that celebrates traditional Xhosa aesthetics, the clothing brand has a wide variety of styles that consumers can select from.
In May Makamo and MaXhosa auctioned their tapestry art piece to raise funds for the support and relief programme Save A Business for R670,000.
The reaction of Wade wearing the South African brand on Twitter was quite positive.
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
