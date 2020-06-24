NBA star Dwyane Wade proudly wears MaXhosa clothing

African luxury brand Maxhosa by Laduma Ngxokolo has been making fashion waves for years in the continent and this time the United States (US) market has taken note.

NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade proudly wore MaXhosa and MeloMade collaboration jersey during his discussion of inclusion and diversity with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, virtually.

The talented NBA All Star @DwyaneWade wearing the #MAXHOSA x #MeloMade during his robust talk on inclusion and diversity with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The crewneck is available in Miami at the: Shop in Pop Up Shop, or online at: https://t.co/K5d7yAF3L5 pic.twitter.com/81IvJDUw96 — MaXhosa AFRICA™ (@MaXhosaAfrica) June 23, 2020

The crewneck jersey is now available at a Miami pop store and can be purchased online for US consumers. MaXhosa is known for their knitwear that celebrates traditional Xhosa aesthetics, the clothing brand has a wide variety of styles that consumers can select from.

In May Makamo and MaXhosa auctioned their tapestry art piece to raise funds for the support and relief programme Save A Business for R670,000.

The reaction of Wade wearing the South African brand on Twitter was quite positive.

MaXhosa is doing them things???? https://t.co/OmzIPAV3Mm — Stop Gender Based Violence (@wendysofute997) June 23, 2020

South African clothes are EVERYTHING man ???????????????????? https://t.co/V5bxlX6n0k — Faith Makhubedu (@MisFaith) June 23, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.