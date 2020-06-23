Springbok legend Beast starts his own security company

Springbok legend Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira has taken the step into the corporate world, officially starting in his role as chief executive officer of Umlindi Security.

The Boksburg-based company, which is newly launched, is part of the Fidelity Services Group, with Mtawarira having served as a Fidelity brand ambassador for nearly nine years.

Mtawarira is also a shareholder in the company.

Wahl Bartmann, the Fidelity Services Group’s chief executive officer of Fidelity Services Group, says that he met Mtawarira in a chance encounter and that the pair had formed a close friendship.

“I have enjoyed my time as his mentor and collaborating on a number of different projects which have all been successful,” Bartmann said.

“It was only a matter of time before the skills he gained would assist him to start his own company.”

In a statement from Fidelity, Bartmann praised Mtawarira’s “natural flair and strength” during his playing days, adding that his business acumen was well suited to the requirements of a new venture. Mtawarira is also currently studying toward his MBA at the Henley Business School.

“Being a businessman has excited me for a long time because it combines many of the core values I needed in my rugby career like teamwork, innovation, commitment, continuous self-improvement and having fun,” Mtawarira said in the statement.

Umlindi will focus on aspects of guarding, cleaning services, car tracking, home and business security, cash management solutions and fire solutions.

Mtawarira will continue his duties and be actively involved in the day-to-day activities at Fidelity Services Group while also taking up his new mantle at Umlindi Security.

“I am excited to start this new adventure and look forward to growing Umlindi into a prominent player in the security and related services industry, and look forward to more involvement with the Fidelity Services Group,” he said.

Mtawarira retired from international rugby following South Africa’s victorious campaign at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. His 117 Test caps put him third on South Africa’s all-time list behind Bryan Habana (124) and Victor Matfield (127).

