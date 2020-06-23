AKA reacts to tweets about Kairo dating Cassper’s son

Somehow once again AKA’s name managed to be in the conversation after his music rival Cassper Nyovest announced on Monday that he is expecting a son in September.

AKA was not impressed by some tweets suggesting his four-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes could soon be the boyfriend of the unborn child.

Responding to one tweet AKA said: “Your banner says ‘stop raping women’ but you are here on Twitter talking about a four-year-old girl and an unborn baby boyfriend? Like, what is wrong with people?”

Some Twitter users played fun with Cassper’s upcoming album name, Any Time Now and that Kairo would any time now by the boyfriend of Cassper’s son.

Any minute now Kairo will have a boyfriend!#AnyMinuteNow #AMN pic.twitter.com/gNCSVVMYy9 — D O D O 12 AUG ???? (@PrinceDodo_1) June 22, 2020

AKA found no humour in tweets like these.

AKA said the conversation was perpetuating rape culture, that the jokes were not funny, and that people were sexualising his daughter with Cassper’s unborn son.

Many people agreed with him, with some saying that the battle against gender-based violence is a serious issue and how they do not see anything wrong by sexualising minors into a couple was deeply problematic.

AKA admitted that he has said unsavoury things in the past but that people could not get away with the conversation about his daughter. He couldn’t believe that Cassper’s baby news was somehow made about him.

And tomorrow they will be tweeting about rapists this rapists that but can’t see how they are a big part of the rape culture. https://t.co/Pvx6LM0bUk — Megacy (@Mukanya0101) June 22, 2020

Kairo is 4 or 5 years old but you're comfortable with even thinking about her in the context of dating and whatnot. I see why SA has such high cases of child molestation.

Nywe nywe "iTs JuST a jOKe"…every joke has an underlying meaning and sexualizing a child is NEVER FUNNY pic.twitter.com/vNQGDkrYsl — Mwezi ♀️???? (@Yah_No_Weh) June 22, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

