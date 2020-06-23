Celebrities 23.6.2020 11:58 am

AKA reacts to tweets about Kairo dating Cassper’s son

Citizen reporter
Aka and his daughter, Kairo. Image via Instagram.

AKA said the conversation was perpetuating rape culture, that the jokes were not funny, and that people were sexualising his daughter with Cassper’s unborn son.

Somehow once again AKA’s name managed to be in the conversation after his music rival Cassper Nyovest announced on Monday that he is expecting a son in September.

AKA was not impressed by some tweets suggesting his four-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes could soon be the boyfriend of the unborn child.

Responding to one tweet AKA said: “Your banner says ‘stop raping women’ but you are here on Twitter talking about a four-year-old girl and an unborn baby boyfriend? Like, what is wrong with people?”

Some Twitter users played fun with Cassper’s upcoming album name, Any Time Now and that Kairo would any time now by the boyfriend of Cassper’s son.

AKA found no humour in tweets like these.

Many people agreed with him, with some saying that the battle against gender-based violence is a serious issue and how they do not see anything wrong by sexualising minors into a couple was deeply problematic.

AKA admitted that he has said unsavoury things in the past but that people could not get away with the conversation about his daughter. He couldn’t believe that Cassper’s baby news was somehow made about him.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

