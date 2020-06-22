Somizi puts homophobic tweep on blast after questions about his fatherhood

Reality TV star, Idols judge and celebrity choreographer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung had all the time to put a troll in check on Sunday.

In an attempt to be funny, Twitter user @philahumps tweeted: “How does Somizi celebrate father’s day?” along with a meme of Gwede Mantashe shielding his eyes from harsh stage lights in order to see.

“I wake up. Go outside. Decide which car to drive. Then decide which house I wanna sleep at between free state. Kzn. Dainfern. Fourways. Soweto. Parys. Then call my daughter to come get my bank card to spoil herself. Wena? I’ll listen on the radio,” responded Somizi.

I wake up . Go outside. Decide which car to drive. Then decide which house I wanna sleep at between free state. Kzn. Dainfern. Fourways. Soweto. Parys. Then call my daughter to come get my bank card to spoil herself. Wena? I'll listen on the radio — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 21, 2020

The user, whose account features slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa as its display picture, was swiftly called to order by other Twitter users who felt that the question was homophobic.

Sexuality, gender and one's choice of reproduction are not that interrelated…. think out of the box???????????? — Nelile (@Nelile33324918) June 21, 2020

Because irrespective of his sexual preference he still fathered his daughter. Like any man his sperm created his daughter, being gay does not make him a women. By classification ya home affairs he is still a man. — Bobo (@pngwenya64) June 21, 2020

Someone's sexuality doesn't change their gender.

He is a father too and he has every right to celebrate. — Ramasabahla Sathekge ???????? (@thato_skinny) June 21, 2020

@philahumps then confirmed his homophobic thinking in a response to a tweet by another user where he deliberately misgendered Somizi due to his sexuality.

We talking father's he is a she. pic.twitter.com/oPPK3HDq0J — Phila (@PhilaHumps) June 21, 2020

Only cowards do that — Phila (@PhilaHumps) June 21, 2020

As long as Somizi doesn't abuse women and kids he should be able to celebrate father's Day like the few good SAn men still left. We need fathers like him not these "woke" abusers — freedomfighter (@mzanzimgosi) June 21, 2020

Somizi then went on to declare Father’s Day closed on his Instagram profile along with a screenshot of a sweet message from his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane.

