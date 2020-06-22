WATCH: Maps makes fan’s birthday wish come true with personal delivery of Buns Out

Media personality Maps Maponyane’s well-known restaurant Buns Out has been much raved about by his fans and foodies alike since its inception in September 2019.

The burger joint seems to still be a favourite among burger lovers, and Maps has made it a personal effort to deliver orders to customers during the lockdown.

The company says that he personally delivers around 15 orders on different days, and the extra funds from the delivery charges will go towards their charity drive initiative.

This time the delivery was a bit more special, as a family ordered Buns Out in the hopes that fan Stephanie Lopepe birthday wish comes true, to meet Maps in person.

Maponyane wrote on his Instagram: “This family ordered from @bunsoutburgers in hopes that I could personally deliver to make @stephanova_2.0 birthday wish come true… We made it happen and the toughest thing was resisting the hug. Being able to put smiles on people’s faces is probably the best thing. Who knew the power of a great burger?”

Lopepe could not contain her excitement, watch:

