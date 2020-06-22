My husband is my private life – Linda Mtoba

Linda Mtoba has clapped back at fans who are upset with her for not sharing every detail of her life, especially regarding her husband.

The former Isibaya actress was in a relationship with Steven Meyer for six years before they later married in 2017.

In a series of tweets, Mtoba set the record straight on being private about her personal life.

“I can’t even articulate how dumbfounded I am every time people get upset about what I choose to show about my private life. There’s so much of me that I give and share.”

She went on to say that the one aspect of her life that was closest to her heart was her husband and that she would prefer not to disclose personal details about him. She said people had made her feel as if she did not deserve any privacy, which she found hurtful.

“How [do] you think it’s ok to demand of me that I share what’s closest and dearest to me? [It] is hurtful, to say the least.”

Mtoba explained that her husband should not be forced out into the open of the public’s eye because he was not a celebrity, unlike her.

She emphasised how important her husband was to her and asserted that she had the right to decide which details of her life she shares with the world.

She also criticised people for posting pictures online of them together, saying it was a rude and invasive thing to do.

“Can I decide how to live and share my life? You posting our pics for likes and retweets is so low and intrusive. Imphilo yam le [This is my life].”

Many have come out in support of Mtoba’s decision, saying she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.

These were some of the comments on social media:

“As your fan, I feel honoured to share bits of your life.”

“You owe us zilch. I know you only explained yourself out of sheer frustration but no one of us has a right to demand anything.”

“Sis live your life however you see fit. Regardless people will talk just be content with yourself and your life.”

“Don’t share what you don’t feel comfortable sharing! They themselves don’t share their entire lives but bully celebrities into doing it, don’t!”

