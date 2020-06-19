Raven-Symone gets married in surprise backyard ceremony

US actress Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman is now a married woman.

The former Cosby Show child star took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that she tied the knot with girlfriend Miranda Maday in a surprise ceremony.

Raven shared pictures from her special day in a series of posts and gushed over her wife.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs Pearman-Maday!”

The intimate backyard ceremony was kept small due to the pandemic.

“Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time,” said Raven-Symone.

“The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely,” she added.

The couple forewent traditional wedding dresses, as Raven-Symone opted for a black shirt and pants, while Miranda wore a white top and pants.

Miranda also took to social media to share pictures of her wedding day, calling the That’s So Raven star her “wife for life”.

