Master KG smash hit ‘Jerusalema’ reaches 26 million views on YouTube

Hitmaker and musician Master KG was trending on the streets of Twitter on Thursday, however, there was some confusion for what exactly.

#CongralutaionsMasterKG was trending top and the artist posted that he will be dropping a new remix music video to his massive hit Jerusalema with fellow hitmaker Burna Boy.

News also came out that Jerusalema had reached 26 million views on YouTube in just six months, to now place in the top-three most-viewed music videos by a South African artist.

Tomoro I'm Live on Channel O Lockdown House Party 10pm Plus I'm Dropping New Jerusalem Remix Plus Music Video Ft Burna Boy & Nomcebo #CongratulationsMasterKG #Wanitwamos pic.twitter.com/q18U7fr5vo — #JerusalemaRemix (@MasterKGsa) June 18, 2020

Twitter was, however, still confused about the trend, while others went along and congratulated the DJ.

#CongratulationsMasterKG

I don't know what's the celebration but I'm here to let you know that master KG has 58.8M views with his 4 music videos combined on YouTube .

1. Jerusalema 25M views

2. Skeleton Move 21M views

3. WayaWaya 6.5M views

4. Dia Boya Limpopo 6.3M Views.???? pic.twitter.com/Hml5W43pYZ — CHRIS (@ChrisSentsomedi) June 18, 2020

Bathi he reached 26 million views in 6 months so congratulations to him#CongratulationsMasterKG pic.twitter.com/WuVnAvI0Pu — ????P a b l o 巴勃罗???????? (@Punisher_ZAR) June 18, 2020

I've been scrolling for 10 minutes now trying to understand why #CongratulationsMasterKG , is Makhadzi pregnant? pic.twitter.com/sspfC89aQe — Manics (@Emmanuel_Moraba) June 18, 2020

Does anyone know yet why we congratulating him? Or should we just continue congratulating him?#CongratulationsMasterKG pic.twitter.com/daobaYk2ji — Male Alpha (@thami_tzz) June 18, 2020

Hit the like button if you also confused as I am, but you out here Celebrating. #CongratulationsMasterKG pic.twitter.com/4NRMvs3fxn — I.v Sixteen (@onlyivsixteen) June 18, 2020

The way the GOAT @MasterKGsa has been consistent he deserves endless love for making major moves and taking South African and Limpopo music to greater heights. ????????♥️ Show him some Love #CongratulationsMasterKG pic.twitter.com/Ym9Rn6LEGZ — Open-Mic Productions ???????? (@OpenMicProdSA) June 18, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

