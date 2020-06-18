Master KG smash hit ‘Jerusalema’ reaches 26 million views on YouTube

Hitmaker and musician Master KG was trending on the streets of Twitter on Thursday, however, there was some confusion for what exactly.
#CongralutaionsMasterKG was trending top and the artist posted that he will be dropping a new remix music video to his massive hit Jerusalema with fellow hitmaker Burna Boy.
News also came out that Jerusalema had reached 26 million views on YouTube in just six months, to now place in the top-three most-viewed music videos by a South African artist.
Twitter was, however, still confused about the trend, while others went along and congratulated the DJ.
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
