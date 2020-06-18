Celebrities 18.6.2020 04:51 pm

Master KG smash hit ‘Jerusalema’ reaches 26 million views on YouTube

Citizen reporter
Master KG smash hit ‘Jerusalema’ reaches 26 million views on YouTube

DJ and producer Master KG. Photo: @Twitter, OpenMicProdSA

The DJ is also releasing a remix of the song with international artist Burna Boy.

Hitmaker and musician Master KG was trending on the streets of Twitter on Thursday, however, there was some confusion for what exactly.

#CongralutaionsMasterKG was trending top and the artist posted that he will be dropping a new remix music video to his massive hit Jerusalema with fellow hitmaker Burna Boy.

News also came out that Jerusalema had reached 26 million views on YouTube in just six months, to now place in the top-three most-viewed music videos by a South African artist.

Twitter was, however, still confused about the trend, while others went along and congratulated the DJ.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Musicians make digital leap to survive amid Covid-19 21.5.2020
Three funny female YouTubers to watch right now 15.5.2020
The Zumas Zoom into victim mode… again 12.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 