Singer Cici shares her fears about raising a boy child in today’s world

Singer, Busisiwe “Cici” Twala took some time out of her day to share her thoughts on raising a boy child in today’s world.

This is against the backdrop of alarming stats on gender-based violence and rape shared by the police, in addition to headlines of the various women killed as a result of intimate partner violence and the global black lives matter protests.

Twala, who is also a survivor of intimate partner violence, said that her son has been her lifeline during this difficult time.

“With everything that’s happening around the world especially in our country, you’re my life line. You’re probably the reason why I’ve tried to stay positive regardless of it all,” said Twala.

She also expressed her own fear for her little boy and her worry that she may not always be there to protect him.

“As a mom I fear so much that I won’t always be there to protect you because mankind has simply become animals. I pray that God protects you as he has me. May he give me wisdom to raise you to be a better man.”

In June 2017, veteran kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate was arrested for common assault and released on bail after Twala laid charges of assault against him.

He stood accused of assaulting Twala at his Midrand home in 2017 following a fight between the pair, who were dating at the time.

The incident in question left Twala with a horrific injury to her pelvis that she feared would result in an inability to carry a pregnancy to term.

Mafokate, who maintained that he was innocent, laid a counter-assault charge against her, alleging that she hit him with a coat hanger and a steel chair during the fight, in addition to biting his arms.

She was found not guilty by the Midrand Magistrate’s Court as was Mafokate, who was acquitted by the same court last August.

