Celebrities 18.6.2020 02:29 pm

Takkies opens up about painful breastfeeding and giving birth during a pandemic

Citizen reporter
Takkies opens up about painful breastfeeding and giving birth during a pandemic

Nkateko 'Takkies' Dinwiddy. Picture: Instagram / takkies7

The popular choreographer has revealed what it was like being pregnant and giving birth during a pandemic.

Nkateko ‘Takkies’ Dinwiddy and her husband Chris welcomed their second child, Suri, two weeks ago.

The choreographer, who recently relocated to London, has been sharing her latest experiences of motherhood on social media.

In one Instagram post, she shared a picture of her breastfeeding her little girl and detailed her first few days, saying she forgot how difficult breastfeeding can be.

ALSO READ: Khanyi Mbau on being the ‘mother of all slay queens’ and why she gives Mihlali props  

“It’s meant to be this ‘natural’ thing, but in reality it’s a combination of technique, discomfort, will power and some luck.

“The first 10 seconds of feeding time is really uncomfortable. You might have cracked and scabbed nipples. Your baby is enthusiastic but a bit clueless. Your insides are beaten up from birth and there’s hormones all over the place. Then throw in some period-like cramps from the oxytocin release to help the womb contract to its normal size.”

Takkies added that breastfeeding gets easier and the benefits are great, before providing some helpful tips for mothers who are struggling with the process.

View this post on Instagram

FIRST FEW DAYS OF BREASTFEEDING ____________________________________________ Even though it’s my second time around, I forgot how difficult the first few days of breastfeeding are. It’s meant to be this ‘natural’ thing, but in reality it’s a combination of technique, discomfort, will power and some luck. Here’s the real story in the first few days – the first 10 seconds of feeding time is really uncomfortable. You might have cracked and scabbed nipples. Your baby is enthusiastic but a bit clueless. Your insides are beaten up from birth and there’s hormones all over the place. Then throw in some period-like cramps from the oxytocin release to help the womb contract to its normal size. The good thing is that breastfeeding gets easier and the benefits are great. If you want to breastfeed and you feel like you are struggling or thinking of giving up here’s some tips to keep you going: -Be patient with yourself -Ask for support -Set goals -Use breastfeeding friendly nipple creams to ease the discomfort -Find a comfortable feeding position for you and baby -Speak to other breastfeeding Mamas -Remind yourself of the benefits -Consult with your doctor All the best Mama, you can do this and don’t forget to CELEBRATE YOURSELF???? ____________________________________________ #breastfeeding #breastfeedingmom #motivation #momlife #momlife #normalizebreastfeeding #breastisbest #postpartum

A post shared by Nkateko Dinwiddy (@takkies7) on

In another post, the dancer revealed what it was like being pregnant and giving birth during a pandemic.

According to Takkies, it wasn’t an easy journey: ” Chris couldn’t attend scans and appointments. Health workers were covered from head to toe in PPE [personal protective equipment].”

The health system is different in the UK and she was not registered with a doctor. She said that it took months to register with the National Health Service (NHS), which provides healthcare for people living in the UK.

“It took over 4 months just to get set up properly in the NHS. I was even 8 weeks’ late for my 20 week scan. Then we get hit with a global pandemic … A mess.”

ALSO READ: Sphelele Mzimela shares fears about being pregnant during Covid-19

Takkies also took time to show her appreciation for midwives by thanking the two women who helped deliver her daughters.

“Here’s a big shout out to the world’s midwives doing the most to help bring life into this world. Much love and appreciation to all of you,” she said in the post.

View this post on Instagram

MIDWIFE APPRECIATION ???? _____________________________________________________________ I was meant to wear a mask to give birth but it didn’t last long. Being pregnant and giving birth during a pandemic is not an easy journey. @dinnersc couldn’t attend scans and appointments. Health workers were covered from head to toe in PPE. Precautions to keep the house COVID free took time and effort. But we made it and today my midwife signed me out of her care. When we first got to the UK in October I wasn’t registered with a Doctor, the health system worked totally differently and I was really stressed. I had an pregnancy issue within a day of landing and spent 4 hours waiting in a busy impersonal hospital to be told no one could help me. It took over 4 months just to get set up properly in the NHS. I was even 8 weeks’ late for my 20 week scan. Then we get hit with a global pandemic…..A mess. Having a great support system has been so helpful. Once I settled the NHS has been brilliant and I’ve had the same midwife for the last 5 months. Her name is Natalie and she’s amazing, keeping me so calm and at ease during the last few months of my pregnancy and post partum recovery. Another amazing midwife is Grace who delivered Suri. ???? So here’s a big shout out to the world’s midwives doing the most to help bring life into this world. Much love and appreciation to all of you.???????????? ____________________________________________ #nhsheroes #2weekspostpartum #postpartum #nhs #covid19 #midwife #birth #2020

A post shared by Nkateko Dinwiddy (@takkies7) on

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Why it’s important to eat healthy when breastfeeding 9.6.2020
WHO warns against the harmful marketing of breast milk substitutes 27.5.2020
Can you fall pregnant while breastfeeding? 25.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 