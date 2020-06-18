Takkies opens up about painful breastfeeding and giving birth during a pandemic

Nkateko ‘Takkies’ Dinwiddy and her husband Chris welcomed their second child, Suri, two weeks ago.

The choreographer, who recently relocated to London, has been sharing her latest experiences of motherhood on social media.

In one Instagram post, she shared a picture of her breastfeeding her little girl and detailed her first few days, saying she forgot how difficult breastfeeding can be.

“It’s meant to be this ‘natural’ thing, but in reality it’s a combination of technique, discomfort, will power and some luck.

“The first 10 seconds of feeding time is really uncomfortable. You might have cracked and scabbed nipples. Your baby is enthusiastic but a bit clueless. Your insides are beaten up from birth and there’s hormones all over the place. Then throw in some period-like cramps from the oxytocin release to help the womb contract to its normal size.”

Takkies added that breastfeeding gets easier and the benefits are great, before providing some helpful tips for mothers who are struggling with the process.

In another post, the dancer revealed what it was like being pregnant and giving birth during a pandemic.

According to Takkies, it wasn’t an easy journey: ” Chris couldn’t attend scans and appointments. Health workers were covered from head to toe in PPE [personal protective equipment].”

The health system is different in the UK and she was not registered with a doctor. She said that it took months to register with the National Health Service (NHS), which provides healthcare for people living in the UK.

“It took over 4 months just to get set up properly in the NHS. I was even 8 weeks’ late for my 20 week scan. Then we get hit with a global pandemic … A mess.”

Takkies also took time to show her appreciation for midwives by thanking the two women who helped deliver her daughters.

“Here’s a big shout out to the world’s midwives doing the most to help bring life into this world. Much love and appreciation to all of you,” she said in the post.

