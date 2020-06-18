Teyana Taylor shares BLM message along with her surprise pregnancy announcement

After years of having her career mismanaged by major labels and record companies and having her projects placed on the back burner, musician Teyana Taylor-Shumpert has taken control over her entire artistic footprint.

She is so serious about this endeavour that she has set up numerous companies all tasked with seeing through a different aspect of her career. One of those companies is a production house called ‘The Aunties’ which is responsible for the visuals for her latest track titled Wake Up Love featuring her husband Iman Shumpert.

In the video that initially seems like yet another visual accompanying yet another song about the trials and tribulations faced by most couples, the pair can be seen performing their respective roles all while masterfully hiding the fact that Teyana is expecting their second child.

Towards the end of the video, however, Teyana and Iman are joined in bed by their first daughter, Junie, who asks to see her mother’s stomach.

Teyana then lifts the vest she is wearing to reveal a baby bump that is then kissed and touched repeatedly by Junie and Iman.

After the video premiere, Teyana took to Instagram to confirm that she is indeed pregnant.

In her caption, she shared her thoughts and feelings about being married to a black man and raising a family with him during such a turbulent time.

“Though you are the love of my life, my king, my husband and an amazing father. You are still a black man first, before anything. And that’s the risk I take as you leave my side and walk out the door every single day. I could have lost you yesterday. I could lose you today. I could lose you tomorrow,” wrote Teyana.

“The sadness of our planet has corrupted mankind’s ability to make empowering decisions. Darkened, but not by the sun; WE still stand up in assembly and cry for help. For these are the reasons I have broken down my defences; I hear you, I see you, I love you. You have adopted the role of being our protector. To our girls, the name father is another name for what we created, love. For I will never rue the love inside of my heart because I have a King to uphold and Queens to raise.”

