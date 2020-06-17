Lesego Marakalla announces departure from ‘Skeem Saam’

Lesego Marakalla has announced her departure from the SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam.

The actress has played the role of Rachel Kunutu for eight years on the popular show.

According to TimesLive, Marakalla revealed she was going back to school full-time in a statement released by Skeem Saam.

Fans shouldn’t get their hopes up of seeing her back on screen as the actress also disclosed she might never return to acting.

Speaking about her departure from the show, Marakalla said: “I will miss my Skeem Saam family dearly. I have been with the show for eight years and I have created some good friendships and memories!”

The production said that Marakalla’s leading character had contributed to the show’s success. The statement added that she would be missed and wished her luck in her future endeavours.

“In her role as ‘Rachel Kunutu Maphuthma’, Marakalla has been one of the show’s leading young ladies, adding to the series’ sustained success over the seasons.”

Details surrounding Marakalla’s departure have not been revealed, but she will make her final appearance on Friday, 19 June.

