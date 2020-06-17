Twitter throws shade at Mihali’s tiger tattoo

Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase trends lately for anything and this time it was no different. The YouTube content creator posted a new tiger tattoo that sent Twitter spinning on Tuesday.

The tattoo artist Lea Ferx proudly posted: “Last night fun with Mihlali. You hard for handling a calf tattoo the way you did.”

Last nights fun with @mihlalii_n You hard for handling a calf tattoo the way you did ???????????? pic.twitter.com/zsHypgw9Qf — TattDad2000 (@leaferx) June 16, 2020

While Mihlali was very happy with the results, Twitter quickly started seeing some ‘flaws’ with the tattoo. Pointing out the finishes of the paws and the face could have been executed better.

What you order What you get pic.twitter.com/eDWUVlEfPV — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 16, 2020

I knew I've seen that Mihlali tattoo somewhere. ???? pic.twitter.com/rkzZmj4dNR — Nandi Cakes ???? (@Nandie_Cakes) June 16, 2020

Paws looks like AKAs fist — Muntu (@Muntu1983) June 16, 2020

When other celebs were breaking lockdown regulations they were dragged but Mihlali gets a tattoo and it’s a lot of twirling on here. Lol. — ahh shit here we go again (@_kamomandy) June 16, 2020

Mihlali's tattoo is not bad, is just that tiger was stung by bees. It will get better once the tiger ???? heals — #BlackLivesMatter (@SirWiz) June 16, 2020

Mihlali's tattoo looks horrible, plus she blocked me…so I'm bitter ???????? — Lord Beerus (@nolomoifa) June 17, 2020

The posting of the video raised many eyebrows, with many stating that SA was still in Level 3 lockdown, where tattoo parlours and beauty care salons should not be operating.

Mihlali seemed somewhat apologetic of breaking the lockdown rules, posting a sarcastic man saying sorry.

People have fresh braids and nails, but y'all don't call them out but because Mihlali got a tattoo it's a problem tsiii, talk about triple standards. — yeyegirlfriend. (@triswx) June 16, 2020

Aren't we on lockdown mode? — Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKhaya) June 16, 2020

Mihlali breaking lock down regulations for this tattoo ????????????she should have just drawn a cat ???? pic.twitter.com/mWKZrAxoEN — Ashley (@AshesD_) June 16, 2020

I hate twitter for what they did to Mihlali’s tattoo. I can’t unsee it. ???? — Adziana. (@adziambei_m) June 16, 2020

