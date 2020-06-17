Twitter throws shade at Mihali’s tiger tattoo

Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase trends lately for anything and this time it was no different. The YouTube content creator posted a new tiger tattoo that sent Twitter spinning on Tuesday.
The tattoo artist Lea Ferx proudly posted: “Last night fun with Mihlali. You hard for handling a calf tattoo the way you did.”
While Mihlali was very happy with the results, Twitter quickly started seeing some ‘flaws’ with the tattoo. Pointing out the finishes of the paws and the face could have been executed better.
The posting of the video raised many eyebrows, with many stating that SA was still in Level 3 lockdown, where tattoo parlours and beauty care salons should not be operating.
Mihlali seemed somewhat apologetic of breaking the lockdown rules, posting a sarcastic man saying sorry.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.