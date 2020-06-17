Papa Penny flies business class, leaves wife in economy

Fans of Papa Penny have accused him of ill-treating his wife after catching up on a recent episode of his reality show.

This comes after a scene in Papa Penny Ahee showed that the music sensation booked a business class ticket for himself on a flight to Mauritius, but seated Mama Nomi in economy.

Opinions were divided on this, with some calling Papa Penny “toxic” and a “horrible husband” who “doesn’t love his wife”.

Papa Penny doesn't love his wife. There is no affection between those two. No eye contact, no hugs even when the wife cries (he always pats her wife's back when she cries ????), no nothing. Just two people who are married with no connection. — BLACK. no sugar. no milk.???????????? (@metsing_ofentse) June 16, 2020

Papa Penny makes it a point to embarrass his wife in public. He enjoys it too much and it bothers me. And whoever booked those flight tickets is just as toxic as he is. — Pule (@Pule_EM) June 17, 2020

Others have come to his defence, saying the flight was possibly sponsored and that Papa Penny just has a unique way of showing affection.

According to one Twitter user, he once said he doesn’t give his wife flowers because he was an original flower.

I blame the people who sponsored the trip to Mauritius. Papa Penny probably got to the airport and was given a business class ticket… ???????????????? — Amukelani (@AmuFloyd) June 16, 2020

Papa Penny LOVES his family but he loves himself even more. ????♥️ — Brooke Logan. (@Shwwe_) June 16, 2020

A lot of men wear torn clothes whilst their entire family is flourishing with brands, same mentality ????????‍♂️ I am totally against Papa Penny with this but this whole thing of putting everyone first because you are a man doesn't work, it needs moderation. Self care is important too???????? — Charles Muedi (@Muedinc) June 17, 2020

Many laughed off the situation, saying it was scripted for entertainment, and that the Kardashians employ the same technique on their reality show.

Papa Penny 's show is scripted, to keep us entertained. That's not how they live on a daily basis. — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 16, 2020

Twitter users have come forward to share similar stories of “business class vs economy class” treatment:

“I once went to an event with my then boyfriend. He got himself VIP ticket and got me a general admission.”

“I know someone who booked himself a flight to Cape Town and let his wife take a taxi.”

“My ex would ask me to take a taxi to KZN while he and his sisters and nephews/niece use the car. FYI: the car was mine.”

