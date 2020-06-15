Celebrities 15.6.2020 05:01 pm

Connie celebrates the big 5-0 in style

Citizen reporter
TV actress Connie Ferguson turns 50. Photo: Instagram @ConnieFerguson

Connie Ferguson was definitely spoilt, she posted a picture of a stunning three-tier cake 50th celebration cake, a video of some delicious treats, a Louis Vuitton gift bag, flowers, and lots of chocolates. 

TV actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has had a lot to celebrate the past few week, as her daughter recently turned 18 years old, and her big celebration of turning 50, three days later on 10 June.

Ferguson said in her Instagram post that she had an overwhelming week: “From wrapping up season 4 of #thequeenmzansi to celebrating my 50th on Wednesday, the whole week feels like a dream!

“What is not lost to me is the overflowing love I enjoyed all week, and the most touching heartfelt birthday wishes from all over the world! I have no doubt in my mind how much God loves me!”

Ferguson was definitely spoilt, she posted a picture of the stunning three-tier 50th celebration cake, a video of some delicious treats, a Louis Vuitton gift bag, flowers, and lots of chocolates.

The star said she was humbled by the number of messages and videos sent to her.

This has been such an overwhelming week for me I’m “man down” this weekend! From wrapping up season 4 of #thequeenmzansi to celebrating my 50th on Wednesday, the whole week feels like a dream! What is not lost to me is the overflowing love I enjoyed all week, and the most touching heartfelt birthday wishes from all over the world! I have no doubt in my mind how much God loves me! And how His Grace continues to amaze me time and time again! I am blessed and so grateful!???????????? Thank you all for sparing a thought and taking the time to send those messages and videos! I cannot begin to tell you how much I’m humbled by it all! And appreciate it more that you know! Love and appreciate you all!❤️ Bless you and bless you!????????????????????????❤️???? . #crowncake @chefzondiofficial #cccakeandsweets @breadbox_cookingstudio #centerpiecedecor @the_wedding_butterfly #cheesecake @bakedbyrenate

