Connie celebrates the big 5-0 in style

TV actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has had a lot to celebrate the past few week, as her daughter recently turned 18 years old, and her big celebration of turning 50, three days later on 10 June.

Ferguson said in her Instagram post that she had an overwhelming week: “From wrapping up season 4 of #thequeenmzansi to celebrating my 50th on Wednesday, the whole week feels like a dream!

“What is not lost to me is the overflowing love I enjoyed all week, and the most touching heartfelt birthday wishes from all over the world! I have no doubt in my mind how much God loves me!”

Ferguson was definitely spoilt, she posted a picture of the stunning three-tier 50th celebration cake, a video of some delicious treats, a Louis Vuitton gift bag, flowers, and lots of chocolates.

The star said she was humbled by the number of messages and videos sent to her.

