Celebrities 12.6.2020 12:23 pm

Zodwa shocks fans with extremely raunchy video and pic of her ‘main D***’

Megan van den Heever
Zodwa shocks fans with extremely raunchy video and pic of her ‘main D***’

Instagram @zodwalibram

If risqué was a person, it would be Zodwa Wabantu.

The dancer and beauty entrepreneur Zodwa Wabantu is known for her controversial dress sense, behaviour, and social media pics. But nothing could shock fans more than one of her latest posts, which went viral on Thursday.

As an ambassador for beauty & aesthetics clinic Herrwood Medical Centre, Zodwa has been busy promoting a number of their procedures on offer including; breast and butt augmentation and penis enlargements – graphic pics included!

Zodwa posted a video clip on her social media pages of her “testing” out an enlargement procedure done on a male client and had fans and followers gasping in total shock (and horror!)

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content

Socia

Tweeps were shook to say the least and called out the star for going too far.

Take a look at what they had to say…

 

Zodwa was unbothered by all the fuss and even wondered why she was ‘trending’.

Meanwhile Zodwa has teased a pic of what some believe is her new bae. Zodwa tagged the man – known as DJ – calling him her “main d***”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sengikhona???? Meet my Main Dick Dlala @dlalathukzin ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

Eish Zodwa is really living life unapologetically!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zodwa Wabantu shows off new man – a young rising DJ in KZN 10.6.2020
‘It’s over,’ says Zodwa Wabantu on break up 20.5.2020
Zodwa Wabantu’s boyfriend, Vusi Buthelezi, says, ‘I’m not her Ben 10, I’m her boyfriend’ 10.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 