Zodwa shocks fans with extremely raunchy video and pic of her ‘main D***’

The dancer and beauty entrepreneur Zodwa Wabantu is known for her controversial dress sense, behaviour, and social media pics. But nothing could shock fans more than one of her latest posts, which went viral on Thursday.

As an ambassador for beauty & aesthetics clinic Herrwood Medical Centre, Zodwa has been busy promoting a number of their procedures on offer including; breast and butt augmentation and penis enlargements – graphic pics included!

Zodwa posted a video clip on her social media pages of her “testing” out an enlargement procedure done on a male client and had fans and followers gasping in total shock (and horror!)

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content

Is Zodwa trying to be relevant again ? She’s been out of the spotlight for a while hey .???? pic.twitter.com/idghbrdt4x — ⭐️???? KhweziLomso ????✨ (@Bongani_XabaA) June 11, 2020

Socia

Tweeps were shook to say the least and called out the star for going too far.

Take a look at what they had to say…

I know Zodwa is all for “I don’t care, I’m living my life the way I want” BUT sometimes as a woman you have to know when to stop. Where’s her slef-respect, Dignity and Morals? Don’t do thing just to trend nje. Haai pic.twitter.com/BP3lpeMsjr — Malebogo Tango (@Miss_Tango_T) June 11, 2020

Mara Zodwa ????????????????????… I’m even speechless yazi of pic.twitter.com/MtoZLz24H4 — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 11, 2020

#zodwa is trying very hard to be relevant I mean that video was unnecessary pic.twitter.com/bAiUZUFSsd — Candy-Dims???? (@DimsMarumo) June 11, 2020

I seriously don’t want Zodwa to be my daughter’s role model shame???? hai ngeke???????? pic.twitter.com/0gehBEbDo8 — RealDzitha Ya Badimo (@DzithaYaBadimo) June 11, 2020

Can I unsee that video ya Zodwa? ???????? — Kutlwano K Mofokeng (@KKMofokeng) June 12, 2020

that Zodwa video pic.twitter.com/7anuw5v1SW — uMalume Ntswembu (@Onke_Mweza) June 11, 2020

Zodwa is taking this brand ambassador thing way too serious ???????????? pic.twitter.com/MieuZkDsMD — Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) June 11, 2020

Zodwa was unbothered by all the fuss and even wondered why she was ‘trending’.

Meanwhile Zodwa has teased a pic of what some believe is her new bae. Zodwa tagged the man – known as DJ – calling him her “main d***”.

View this post on Instagram Sengikhona???? Meet my Main Dick Dlala @dlalathukzin ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on Jun 9, 2020 at 8:12am PDT

Eish Zodwa is really living life unapologetically!

