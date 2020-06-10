Zodwa Wabantu shows off new man – a young rising DJ in KZN

Entertainer and businesswoman Zodwa Wabantu’s dating life has been a hot topic during her career, as she is known for dating younger men.

She isn’t shy to show off her body, and her risqué style has been controversial. The star posted a provocative caption and picture on Instagram confirming her new relationship.

“Meet my main d*** Dlala,” she wrote.

Zodwa tags Thuthuka Zindlovu as the new man, who is a Durban based DJ, music producer, known as ‘Dlala Thukzin’, and has worked alongside artists such as Babes Wodumo and DJ Tira, All4Women reports.

He is reportedly 22 years old, and has opened up for Black Coffee on a couple of occasions at his concerts, GQ reports.

Zindlovu captioned his post: “Meet my side chick.”

On Zodwa’s spilt with Vusi Ngubane in May, she said that he had left her, as the relationship was not working out anymore.

