Boity, Minnie and Nomzamo show off their natural hair and fans can’t get enough

Boity Thulo has left fans in awe after displaying her natural beauty on social media this week.

The television personality-turned-rapper took to Instagram and posted a selfie showing off her natural hair and makeup-free face.

She captioned the picture: “Mood because my hair is smiling back at me!”

The post has been met with positive responses, with fans saying she looks beautiful and praising the star for going all-natural.

This is not the first time Boity has gone barefaced. She previously shared a makeup-free selfie showing off her glowing skin at the start of lockdown, saying: “Smile. Everything is going to be alright.”

Other local celebrities have also been taking a break from makeup and happily sharing pictures of their natural beauty.

Last week, Minnie Dlamini had fans gushing over her selfie, which she captioned: “We don’t celebrate ourselves in our natural state enough. So here I am 100% natural, 100% exhausted, 100% me. Love the real you.”

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha also posted a picture showing her natural short hair and glowing skin.

“The world and the people in it will try and take a lot of things from you. Make sure your inner peace is not one of those. Guard your light baby,” she said.

